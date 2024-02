KARACHI - In a dramatic turn of events near Defense Mor Library in Karachi, an al­leged robber met his de­mise after being crushed by a truck. Police reports on Wednesday indicate that the accused at­tempted to evade cap­ture by hiding under the truck, but tragically met his end as the vehicle moved. During the in­vestigation, law enforce­ment recovered a pis­tol from the deceased, adding to suspicions of his criminal activities. However, the identity of the deceased remains unknown at present.