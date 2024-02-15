Thursday, February 15, 2024
ATC extends interim bails of PTI founder in May 9 cases
Web Desk
12:53 PM | February 15, 2024
National

An Anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder in May 9 violence and arson cases.

Anti-terrorism court judge Arshad Javed conducted hearing of pleas filed by PTI founder seeking extension in bail in May 9 cases. A junior counsel appeared before court on behalf of the former prime minister.

The counsel told the court that his senior colleague was busy in Islamabad to plead Al-Qadir Trust case. He sought more time for the legal team to present arguments.

The court, accepting plea of the junior counsel, extended interim bails of PTI founder till Feb 19.

The court also directed authorities for making necessary arrangements to ensure PTI founder's attendance through video link on next hearing date.
 

