Bali to charge foreign tourists $10 entry tax

BALI - Foreign tourists must now pay a 150,000 rupiah (£7.60; $9.60) levy to enter Bali, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. Indo­nesian authorities say this is aimed at protecting the island’s environ­ment and culture. Bali is known for its pristine beaches and surfing waves, as well its beautiful land­scapes. Official data shows that al­most 4.8 million tourists visited Bali between January and November last year. The tourist tax, which was first announced last year, came into effect from Wednesday - Valentine’s Day. It applies to foreign tourists entering the province from abroad or other parts of the country, with domestic Indonesian tourists exempt. Travel­lers are urged to pay up before ar­rival, through the Love Bali website. Tourism contributed some 60% to Bali’s annual GDP before the pan­demic. According to the province’s statistics bureau, Australia was the largest contributor of foreign tour­ists to Bali in November 2023 with more than 100,000 arrivals. This was followed by tourists from India, China and Singapore. But misbehav­ing tourists in Bali have riled locals in recent years. Last March, a Rus­sian man was deported from Bali after stripping off on Mount Agung, believed by Hindus to be the home of the gods. In the same month, au­thorities said they planned to ban foreign tourists from using motor­bikes, after a spate of cases involv­ing people breaking traffic laws. In 2021, uproar also resulted when a three-minute objectionable video circulated of a Russian couple. The announcement came on the same day that millions of Indonesians headed to the polls to select a new president and legislature. More than 200 million people over Indonesia’s 17,000 islands and across three time zones are eligible to vote.