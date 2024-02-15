Bodies of 2 young boys found in Rehmanabad

RAWALPINDI - Two young boys were found dead in room of a multi storey plaza at Rehmanabad here on Wednes­day, informed sources on Wednes­day. Police along with help of Res­cue 1122 moved the bodies of two young boys to District Headquar­ters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy where they have been indentified as Falak Sher (20) and Saram Ali (17), they said.

The reason behind death of the two young boys is said to be use of sexual timing tablets and sprays, according to a police investiga­tor. However, the police are also probing the matter to some other angles, he said. The incident took place in limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, wherein, a case has also been registered.

According to sources, Sadiqabad police, on an information pro­vided by security guards of pla­za, rushed to the fifth floor and found bodies of two young boys. The police moved the bodies to hospital with help of emergency service besides recovering some timing sprays/ spills from the room. The investigator are also questioning the guards and other neigbours of the deceased man in plaza, sources said. Meanwhile, the doctors have hands over the bodies to heirs for burial after conducting postmortem.

25 students complete intern­ship with Islamabad Police As many as 25 students from Capi­tal University of Science and Tech­nology (CUST) completed their internship with the Islamabad capital police traffic division, a po­lice public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, follow­ing the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islam­abad capital police are acquaint­ing citizens and students about traffic rules through various pro­grams. Under one such program, a batch of students from CUST Uni­versity completed their intern­ship. During the internship pro­gram, the students were briefed and given awareness about vari­ous tasks including radio produc­tion, technical issues, live broad­casting, road safety workshops, road safety seminars, driving li­cense issuing procedure and road duty. Certificates were distribut­ed among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety rules and play their role in disciplinary traffic system. Those completing such programs with the Islam­abad capital police were brand ambassadors and were entrusted with the task to cooperate in en­suring a safe road environment in the city. Such programs aim is to promote public policing, develop the skills of the youth and bridge the gap between the public and the police.