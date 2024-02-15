Thursday, February 15, 2024
By-elections to be held in five constituencies of Lahore

Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024
LAHORE  -   Lahore is poised to host by-elections in five constituencies after Feb 8 polls result. President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif has successfully secured victory in the National Assembly’s NA-123 Lahore and NA-132 Kasur constituencies, as well as in two Punjab Assembly constituencies, PP-158 and PP-164. In light of the multiple wins, Shehbaz Sharif is required to retain one seat while vacating all others where byelections are slated to take place. It is anticipated that he will vacate PP-158 and PP-164, triggering by-elections in those constituencies. Concurrently, by-elections are expected in NA-119 if Maryam Nawaz decides to relinquish the seat she has won.

Staff Reporter

