ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League, Q, Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tues­day met with Muslim League Zia President, Ijaz-ul-Haq. Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Mustafa Malik, Munteha Ashraf also at­tended the meeting. Dur­ing the meeting, the overall situation of the country was discussed, while the process of government for­mation and future political strategy was also reviewed.