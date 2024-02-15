CM condoles death of Ali Amin’s father

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday vis­ited the residence of for­mer federal minister Ali Amin to offer condo­lence over the death of his father Major (Retd) Aminullah Khan Gan­dapur who had died due to cardiac arrest.

Accompanied by oth­er high officials, the Chief Minister met with mem­bers of the bereaved family and offered con­dolences and Fateha for the departed soul.

The Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to them.

Separately, several other political figures paid visits to Ali Amin’s house and offered Fateh for the departed soul of his father.

Among other politi­cal leaders, those visit­ed include former gover­nor Shah Farman, former speaker National Assem­bly Asad Qaisar, former speaker of KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani and Jam­shed Dasti.