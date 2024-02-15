Commissioner orders to prepare comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

SUKKUR - Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday directed officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package to offer relief to the masses during the holy month.
Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates here, the divisional commissioner said that the provincial government has decided to officer maximum relief to masses in the holy month of Ramzan through providing quality commodities on subsidized rates. He said that the deputy commissioners of the division have notified several critical Bazaars.
He directed price control magistrates to improve performance and ensure their presence in the field for proper check and balance of commodities.
DC SUKKUR URGES PARENTS TO COOPERATE WITH POLIO TEAMS
A five-day polio vaccination campaign will start on February 26, in which the polio vaccine will be administered to children up to the age of five. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Wednesday chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office to review arrangements. The meeting was attended by all concerned officers including representatives of the WHO, Roraty and Red EPI.
The Deputy Commissioner Mahesar said that no child up to the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. He emphasized the need for monitoring of members of mobile teams, transit teams, and fixed teams on the ground. The deputy commissioner Sukkur said that polio physically weakens children and it is essential to administer polio vaccine drops to protect children from polio and for parents to cooperate with the polio teams.