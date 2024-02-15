Thursday, February 15, 2024
Commissioner orders to prepare comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

Says provincial government decides to offer maximum relief to masses in holy month of Ramzan through providing quality commodities

SUKKUR  -  Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday di­rected officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package to offer relief to the masses during the holy month.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates here, the divisional com­missioner said that the pro­vincial government has de­cided to officer maximum relief to masses in the holy month of Ramzan through providing quality commod­ities on subsidized rates. He said that the deputy com­missioners of the division have notified several criti­cal Bazaars.

He directed price control magistrates to improve per­formance and ensure their presence in the field for proper check and balance of commodities.

DC SUKKUR URGES PARENTS TO COOPERATE WITH POLIO TEAMS

A five-day polio vaccina­tion campaign will start on February 26, in which the polio vaccine will be ad­ministered to children up to the age of five. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suk­kur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahe­sar on Wednesday chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office to review arrangements. The meet­ing was attended by all concerned officers includ­ing representatives of the WHO, Roraty and Red EPI.

The Deputy Commis­sioner Mahesar said that no child up to the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. He emphasized the need for monitoring of members of mobile teams, transit teams, and fixed teams on the ground. The deputy commissioner Sukkur said that polio physically weak­ens children and it is es­sential to administer polio vaccine drops to protect children from polio and for parents to cooperate with the polio teams.

