Commissioner orders to prepare comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

SUKKUR - Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday di­rected officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package to offer relief to the masses during the holy month.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates here, the divisional com­missioner said that the pro­vincial government has de­cided to officer maximum relief to masses in the holy month of Ramzan through providing quality commod­ities on subsidized rates. He said that the deputy com­missioners of the division have notified several criti­cal Bazaars.

He directed price control magistrates to improve per­formance and ensure their presence in the field for proper check and balance of commodities.

DC SUKKUR URGES PARENTS TO COOPERATE WITH POLIO TEAMS

A five-day polio vaccina­tion campaign will start on February 26, in which the polio vaccine will be ad­ministered to children up to the age of five. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suk­kur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahe­sar on Wednesday chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office to review arrangements. The meet­ing was attended by all concerned officers includ­ing representatives of the WHO, Roraty and Red EPI.

The Deputy Commis­sioner Mahesar said that no child up to the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. He emphasized the need for monitoring of members of mobile teams, transit teams, and fixed teams on the ground. The deputy commissioner Sukkur said that polio physically weak­ens children and it is es­sential to administer polio vaccine drops to protect children from polio and for parents to cooperate with the polio teams.