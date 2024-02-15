‘Dazzling opening ceremony’ set to kick-off PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that a ‘dazzling opening ceremony’ will kick start the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The ceremony will take place before the first match, between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar and Noori will perform at the glittering opening ceremony. Meanwhile, fireworks and a laser show will also be part of the event.

Gates will swing open for spectators at 3:30 pm, with the ceremony kicking off at 6:30 pm.