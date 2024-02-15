Thursday, February 15, 2024
Deadpool and Wolverine teaser trailer breaks Spider-Man record

February 15, 2024
LOS ANGELES   -   The Deadpool 3 teaser trailer, titled Deadpool and Wolverine, becomes the most watched teaser ever. During Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII, the first trailer for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s film was released. Since then, it has dominated the internet. Within a day, the much awaited teaser broke the record for the most views of a movie trailer ever. Disney claims that it received an incredible 365 million views in total. The previous record-holder was the teaser for the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had 355.5 million views on its first day of release. Wolverine’s transition from the X-Men reality to Marvel’s is also hinted at in the movie’s teaser. Hugh ed­ited the teaser’s title to Wolverine & A**hole in a graphic posted to social media as part of the actors’ ongoing “feud,” adding the comment, “Fixed it.” Ryan replied in a com­ment “Pump the brakes. It’s a long road to July, Peanut.” Excited, co-writer and director Shawn Levy posted a story on Instagram, showcasing movie snippets along with the im­age “Most Watched Trailer of All Time.”

