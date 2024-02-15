Diamond/Master Paints triumphant in in Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship

LAHORE - The Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup witnessed an enthralling match as Diamond Paints/ Master Paints outpaced Olympia/AZB Polo with an 8-5 win on Wednesday at the Lahore Polo Club Ground 1 on Wednesday. Juan Zabiaurre Canal led the charge for Diamond Paints/Master Paints, netting four outstanding goals, while Martin Gandara added three and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one to secure their team’s triumph. On the opposing side – Olympia/AZB Polo – Novillo Astrada displayed remarkable prowess on the field scoring four fabulous goals, while Nicolas Corti added to their tally with a skillful goal.
The match kicked off with Diamond Paints/Master Paints quickly asserting their dominance, scoring two consecutive goals for an early lead. They continued their offensive push, extending their lead to 3-0. Olympia/AZB Polo managed to respond just before the second chukker concluded, narrowing the gap to 3-1. The teams traded goals in the third chukker, maintaining Diamond Paints/Master Paints’ advantage at 5-3. Continuing their superior performance into the fourth chukker, Diamond Paints/Master Paints widened their lead further by scoring two goals against Olympia/AZB Polo’s single goal, setting the stage for the final chukker at 7-4. The decisive fifth chukker saw Diamond Paints/Master Paints solidify their victory with an additional goal, despite a late effort from Olympia/ AZB Polo, ending the match at 8-5. The match was expertly officiated by field umpires Mark Holmes and Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi, with Santiago Loza serving as the match referee. The event attracted a large crowd, including families eager to witness the gripping action on the second day of the prestigious National Open Polo Championship 2024, supported by Bank Alfalah at the historic Lahore Polo Club.