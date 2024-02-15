Diamond/Master Paints triumphant in in Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship

LAHORE - The Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup witnessed an enthralling match as Diamond Paints/ Master Paints outpaced Olympia/AZB Polo with an 8-5 win on Wednesday at the Lahore Polo Club Ground 1 on Wednesday. Juan Zabiaurre Canal led the charge for Diamond Paints/Master Paints, netting four outstanding goals, while Martin Gan­dara added three and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one to secure their team’s triumph. On the opposing side – Olympia/AZB Polo – Novillo Astrada displayed remarkable prowess on the field scoring four fabu­lous goals, while Nicolas Corti added to their tally with a skillful goal.

The match kicked off with Diamond Paints/Mas­ter Paints quickly asserting their dominance, scoring two consecutive goals for an early lead. They contin­ued their offensive push, extending their lead to 3-0. Olympia/AZB Polo man­aged to respond just before the second chukker con­cluded, narrowing the gap to 3-1. The teams traded goals in the third chuk­ker, maintaining Diamond Paints/Master Paints’ ad­vantage at 5-3. Continuing their superior performance into the fourth chukker, Diamond Paints/Master Paints widened their lead further by scoring two goals against Olympia/AZB Polo’s single goal, setting the stage for the final chuk­ker at 7-4. The decisive fifth chukker saw Diamond Paints/Master Paints so­lidify their victory with an additional goal, despite a late effort from Olympia/ AZB Polo, ending the match at 8-5. The match was ex­pertly officiated by field umpires Mark Holmes and Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi, with Santiago Loza serv­ing as the match referee. The event attracted a large crowd, including families eager to witness the grip­ping action on the second day of the prestigious Na­tional Open Polo Champi­onship 2024, supported by Bank Alfalah at the historic Lahore Polo Club.