Diaz’s dazzling performance propels Real Madrid to victory in Leipzig

LEIPZIG - Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz scored a stunning goal after a mazy run as they won 1-0 at RB Leipzig on Tuesday to take a clear ad­vantage into their Cham­pions League last-16 sec­ond leg next month. The 24-year-old, filling in for the injured Jude Belling­ham, struck against the run of play in the 48th minute. Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, replacing the injured Thibaut Cour­tois, then came to the res­cue with a string of saves to protect the lead as the Spaniards made it seven straight wins in the com­petition this season. “It was difficult for us, that’s how it is here,” Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “The start of the first half and second half were difficult. Lunin played a great game, the best game. “We were dangerous in transitions, we could have scored more but we could also have tied. This is a small advantage,” said Ancelotti.

In a lively start the home side thought they had gone ahead when striker Benja­min Sesko headed in after three minutes. His effort though was disallowed following a VAR review. The Slovenian had another chance before Real gradu­ally brought some balance to the game and came close themselves through Rodrygo, making his 200th appearance for the club. Leipzig were again more aggressive after halftime but the home crowd was silenced when Real struck on the break. Diaz picked up the ball near the side­line, shook off three play­ers, cut in towards the box and curled a superb shot past keeper Peter Gulacsi. The hosts almost drew level two minutes later but Lunin stopped a Dani Olmo shot before blocking Sesko’s rebound effort. With Leipzig taking more risks in search of an equaliser, Real, waiting to break, found openings and almost scored again when Vinicious Jr flicked the ball onto the post in the 72nd.

Real Madrid 1-0 RB Leipzig

