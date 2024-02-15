Dolphin Force Squad comes under gunfire in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A Dolphin Force squad of Islamabad Capital Po­lice came under heavy gunfire during patrolling in Sector E-11 of federal capital here on Wednes­day, informed a police spokesman. A cop of Dol­phin Force suffered bul­let injury and was rushed to hospital for medical treatment, he said. Police have arrested three ac­cused allegedly involved in launching armed attack on cops of Dolphin Force, he added.

According to him, the Dolphin Squad received information of gunfire in Sector E-11 and rushed to the spot. Upon seeing the police the accused opened gunfire on Dolphin per­sonnel from a vehicle, in­juring one police officer.

While the accused man­aged to flee the scene, a case has been registered at Shalimar Police Sta­tion, and Islamabad Cap­ital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has issued direc­tives to senior police of­ficers for the swift appre­hension of the accused. Special police teams have been formed to investi­gate and ensure the ar­rest of the accused in­volved. The police team used technical and hu­man resources and suc­ceeded to trace the ve­hicle and arrest three accused involved in it. Further investigation is underway. Citizens are requested to report any suspicious person or ac­tivity on “Pucar-15” or “ICT-15” app.