Dolphin Force Squad comes under gunfire in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A Dolphin Force squad of Islamabad Capital Police came under heavy gunfire during patrolling in Sector E-11 of federal capital here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman. A cop of Dolphin Force suffered bullet injury and was rushed to hospital for medical treatment, he said. Police have arrested three accused allegedly involved in launching armed attack on cops of Dolphin Force, he added.
According to him, the Dolphin Squad received information of gunfire in Sector E-11 and rushed to the spot. Upon seeing the police the accused opened gunfire on Dolphin personnel from a vehicle, injuring one police officer.
While the accused managed to flee the scene, a case has been registered at Shalimar Police Station, and Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has issued directives to senior police officers for the swift apprehension of the accused. Special police teams have been formed to investigate and ensure the arrest of the accused involved. The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded to trace the vehicle and arrest three accused involved in it. Further investigation is underway. Citizens are requested to report any suspicious person or activity on “Pucar-15” or “ICT-15” app.