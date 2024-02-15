Thursday, February 15, 2024
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

Agencies
February 15, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   In two separate operations con­ducted by District Keamari’s Mochko Police Station on Wednesday, suspects en­gaged in drug peddling and gutka supply were appre­hended. According to SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, the first operation led to the arrest of Sajid Hussain, accused of drug peddling, by Mochko police station. A case was filed following the recovery of 65 grams of cocaine from the suspect’s possession. In another op­eration, a motorcyclist gut­ka supplier was detained at the Mochko check post near Hub Chowki. A case was reg­istered after the recovery of one sack containing 200 packets of hazardous gutka/mawa from the suspect.

