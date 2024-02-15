Dubai inch closer to Qualifier

The Dubai Capitals pulled off an impressive 19-run victory against the MI Emirates at the Zayed Cricket Stadium to register their fifth victory of the competition at the ongoing ILT20 season 2. With this result, the Desert Vipers are no longer in the race for a position in the play-offs while the Dubai Capitals put themselves in a very good position to join the MI Emirates, Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

However, their fate relies on match no.30 that will see the Sharjah Warriors take on the Desert Vipers.

The Dubai Capitals were mediocre with the bat besides the top order performances from Max Holden who scored 51 runs in just 33 deliveries and Tom Banton who contributed with a score of 37 runs. The standout performance for the Dubai Capitals were their spinners who wove an intricate web around the MI Emirates batsmen.

Haider Ali finished with brilliant figures of 3/16, and he was well supported by Zahir Khan who also picked up two wickets. Furthermore, Sikandar Raza was very economical conceding only 23 runs and picking up a wicket

On the other hand, the MI Emirates bowling unit excelled. They were led by stellar spells from Dan Mousley (2/22) and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (2/23). Andre Fletcher played a brave innings of 45 runs, but it was to no avail due to the lack of support.

Brief Scores:

Dubai Capitals beat MI Emirates by 19 runs.

Dubai Capitals 147/9 in 20 overs (Max Holden 51, Tom Banton 37, Dan Mousley 2 for 22, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 2 for 23).

MI Emirates 128-8 in 20 overs (Andre Fletcher 45, Haider Ali 3 for 16, Zahir Khan 2 for 23)