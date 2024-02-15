ECC again hikes gas prices on IMF’s demand to extract Rs100b from consumers

ISLAMABAD - In order to fulfil the condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday once again increased the gas prices, which would further the fuel the inflation rate in the country. Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The summary of Petroleum Division regarding “Natural Gas Sale Pricing FY 2023-24 (Effective - 1st February, 2024)” was deliberated upon at length. After discussion, ECC decided that revision of sale price/tariff should be consistent with revenue requirements of the Sui companies. Gas prices are increased for the third time in a year.

The government had given a commitment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revise gas rates by mid-February.

Petroleum Division had moved a summary for increasing gas rates envisaging about Rs70 to Rs300 per unit (mmBtu, or million British thermal units) for various slabs of residential consumers among others to extract about Rs100 billion more from consumers over the next four months.

The committee recommended uniform gas price for fertilizer plants. ECC directed Competition Commission of Pakistan to investigate the undue increase in urea price during recent past and fix the responsibility. ECC also directed Ministry of Industries to ensure the stability of urea prices in the market.

The ECC considered the proposal of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) regarding “Rationalization of Criterion of Enhanced Rate of 25% Sales Tax on Locally Manufactured/Assembled Vehicles (PCT87.03)”. The proposal was approved after detailed discussion.

Finance Division sought “Approval of Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) of National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGCL)” from the forum. The ECC approved the proposal of signing of SSA between NCGCL, Karandaz and the Government of Pakistan through Ministry of Finance.

Ministry of Commerce presented a summary regarding amendments in “SRO 760(I)/2013-Import and Export of Precious Metal Jewellery and Gemstones Order, 2013” and “Import Policy Order 2022- Serial No. 16 of Part II, Appendix-B”. The Economic Coordination Committee agreed to the proposals in principle, and directed that a committee comprising of representatives of Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Law, FBR and SECP may formulate detailed proposals for this export oriented policy reform targeting opening up of the service sector.

The ECC also gave approval of the summary of Intelligence Bureau for “Provision of Additional Funds of Rs.125 Million during the Current Financial Year” to meet the increasing requirements of Bureau vis-a-vis operations against terrorists and anti-state elements.

The summary of Finance Division regarding “Approval of Technical Supplementary Grant for Provision of Rupee Cover for Remaining Funds amounting to Rs. 7,621,756,096/- of 1st Tranche of Credit Lines of US $85 Million obtained from the World Bank” was approved by ECC.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Privatization and Inter Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister for Interior, Commerce & Industries Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Energy and Petroleum Division Mohammad Ali, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed, Minister of Maritime Affairs, Communication and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jehanzaeb Khan, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood, federal secretaries, and other senior government officers of the relevant ministries.