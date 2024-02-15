Ensuring children’s rights imperative: DC

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Child Protection Committee in Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, empha­sized the crucial need to safeguard the rights and well-being of chil­dren. This sentiment was shared during a meeting chaired by him at the Deputy Commissioner’s of­fice, focusing on the district’s Child Protection Committee.

During the session, Chief Protec­tion Officer Ijaz Muhammad pro­vided insights into child protection laws, addressing issues like child harassment, mental and sexual abuse. The discussion extended to the establishment of the Child Pro­tection Unit, district child commit­tee, and the working mechanism of committee members.

Highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts, Deputy Com­missioner Abbottabad under­scored the role of both the commu­nity and foreign organizations like UNICEF and WHO in championing children’s rights. Stressing the im­portance of societal awareness, he emphasized the need for engage­ment from individuals across all walks of life. In a proactive move, Khalid Iqbal directed the Educa­tion and Labor Departments to gather data on out-of-school chil­dren. Furthermore, he assured full support to the district child pro­tection unit and committee mem­bers in addressing their concerns, aligning with the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of children in Abbottabad.