Ensuring children’s rights imperative: DC

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Child Protection Committee in Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, emphasized the crucial need to safeguard the rights and well-being of children. This sentiment was shared during a meeting chaired by him at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, focusing on the district’s Child Protection Committee.
During the session, Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Muhammad provided insights into child protection laws, addressing issues like child harassment, mental and sexual abuse. The discussion extended to the establishment of the Child Protection Unit, district child committee, and the working mechanism of committee members.
Highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad underscored the role of both the community and foreign organizations like UNICEF and WHO in championing children’s rights. Stressing the importance of societal awareness, he emphasized the need for engagement from individuals across all walks of life. In a proactive move, Khalid Iqbal directed the Education and Labor Departments to gather data on out-of-school children. Furthermore, he assured full support to the district child protection unit and committee members in addressing their concerns, aligning with the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of children in Abbottabad.