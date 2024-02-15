Everything is Politics – but Politics is not Everything

Last week, I wrote in my article entitled ‘Under the same Roof’ about the many things we human beings have in common, either we are royal or commoner, as we would say in my home country Nor­way, or, rich or poor, well-ed­ucated or not so well educat­ed, and so on. And we might even add that the religion we have is no longer something we should emphasize. However, it is a fact that in Norway, Christiani­ty still has a special place, yet, also with major modernisation and change with­in the religious associations in the re­cent couple of generations. For example resulting in half of the twelve bishops being women, and the trend is that soon the majority of the all the twelve hundred pastors will also be women. There was quite some resistance to the change but now it is hardly any issue at all. Since 2012, the Protestant Luther Church of Norway is no longer a state church, and today, the second large re­ligion outside Christianity is Islam, in­cluding several hundred thousand members, followed in number by Cath­olic Christians, and other smaller reli­gions. A sizeable number are members of the non-religious Humanist-Ethical Society, and in our time, many are what we can call ‘culturally Christian’, mean­ing they are not active members in any congregation but attend major reli­gious events occasionally.

In Pakistan, Islam plays a central role in people’s everyday life, and most men attend ‘namaz’ or ‘salah’ prayers five times a day. Christians, Hindus and oth­ers attend their religious ceremonies, but none of them are held as frequent­ly as the Muslim prayers. In all religions, prayers are key elements of faith. In Is­lam, it is considered essential along with giving ‘zakat’ to charity. The Bible gives similar emphasis of worshiping God and doing to others what we want others to do unto us, as Jesus/Isa’s advised (Luke 6:31and Matthew 7:12), commonly re­ferred to as the ‘Golden Rule’.

Now then, it wasn’t my intention in today’s article to go deeply into theol­ogy, but I wanted to stress that behind and above politics, there is religion, too. Yet, considering the election time and the establishment of a new government in Pakistan, and the many other coun­tries in the world that hold elections this year (maybe up to half of all coun­tries), it is a fact that we include religion and values when considering secular politics. In Muslim countries, religion is seen as part of secular rule. But also in other countries, even in today’s secular Europe and America, Christianity still plays a role, less for dogma and doc­trine, but certainly for values.

A friend who read my article last week told me that she didn’t like it very much, saying that I had not been con­crete enough but rather philosophical and general. She was right, but then I had written the article like that on pur­pose because I wanted to say that even if we disagree on party politics and other issues of the day, there are still broader issues to consider beyond poli­tics. True everything is politics, but pol­itics is not everything, as the title of to­day’s article reads.

When Gro Harlem Brundtland (b. 1939)) was PM three times in Norway in the 1980s and 1990s, many people were quite intrigued by the fact that her husband Arne Olav Brundtland (b. 1936) was a member of the Conserva­tive Party while she was in the Labour Party. He even stood as a candidate for parliament, but without success. In those days, married couples usually vot­ed for the same party, and that was usu­ally the party which the husband sup­ported, since people usually thought a man would know more about politics than his wife. Eventually, the PM and her wife became members of the same political party, notably the wife’s party. Recently, Gro Harlem Brundtland also revealed that she quite admired her ma­jor political opponent in her time, Kåre Willoch (1928-2021), who was a PM for some time, too. We all thought they dis­liked each other, but she said that was not the case and she had great respect for his precise analyses and knowledge, even when they disagreed.

I would like to underline at the cur­rent time of general elections and ne­gotiations for creating a cabinet in Pakistan, that politics is certainly im­portant. Yet, there are at the same time more issues that unite than that divide people. Those in power should also consider the opinions of the minori­ties. However, that does not mean that we should expect the opposition to ac­cept the majority outright in all cases. The opposition has an essential par­liamentary role in keeping an eye on the party or parties in power. Perhaps I should add, though, that for the sake of stability and good democratic be­haviour, the majority should be given a chance to rule, preferably throughout the parliamentary term they have been elected for, which, however, has not yet become common in Pakistan. Serious and honest politics is important, but not politicking for the sake of it.

We should realize that the general elections are the top of the iceberg, cer­tainly mandatory in democracies, but we should still realize that there are many other important political and ad­ministrative activities at national, pro­vincial and district levels, which also include the civil and military services, the judiciary, the private sector, civil so­ciety, and more, even informal aspects and the way we live and contribute in everyday life. The role of the super­structure of a society, where religion has a special prominence, is essential, but general values are also important, our ways of thinking, our history, les­sons from other peoples and countries, and so on, shaping our daily life and fu­ture aspirations and hopes.

Although politics is important; it is everything, as the title of my articles says, but at the same time adding that everything is not politics. After the general elections, we ordinary people should take a break and let the leaders at the top in political parties and in oth­er key places, including the media, do their work. The rest of us should ob­serve and keep our interest up, express our opinions in polite and construc­tive ways and realize, too, that may­be what we think and believe will not be implemented immediately, or at all, but we still keep working for it. As or­dinary people, we should also focus on improving things where we are, in our communities and settings.

Finally today, I would like to under­line that politics at the top in politi­cal parties, the parliament and gov­ernment, and at lower levels, should not be too hard and uncompromising – which seems to be the case in many. It should be pleasant, even fun to take part in important political work. For youth to spend time and energy on politics in future, it must be made more attractive than it often is today so that democracy can improve and flourish. In the West, with numbers from the Varieties of Democracies In­stitute in Gothenburg, Sweden, figures show a major decline in membership in political parties in recent decades. That is worrying for the future, and it can give room for populist and other less democratic groups. I hope that we will see a revival and renewal of social and political parties in old and young democracies. It is up to us all to real­ize that, especially the youth, who will also include modern communication technologies and new ways of work­ing, locally and internationally.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com