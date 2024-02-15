Excise police continue crackdown against drug traffickers

PESHAWAR - The crackdown on drug traffickers is intensifying swiftly in the provincial capital, as confirmed by an Excise Police spokesperson on Wednesday. The Provincial In-charge of Excise Intel­ligence Bureau took prompt action upon receiving information about an attempt to smuggle a substan­tial quantity of drugs in a rickshaw.

During a thorough search of rickshaw number GB 2650 on Mo­torway Service Road, a significant haul of 14,400 grams (14 kg) of hashish was recovered. The ac­cused driver was apprehended on the spot, leading to the registra­tion of a case at Excise Police Sta­tion Peshawar Region for further investigation, as announced by the spokesperson.