Faith’s dichotomy

The ambivalence of the sacred—that is, religion has seeds of both peace and violence within—means that religion is not neces­sarily dangerous, as some secu­larists believe it to be. Rudolf Otto observes that religion is not only “the human response to a reali­ty perceived as sacred,” but is also “mysterium tremendum et fasci­nans: it evokes both terrible dread and fascination.” Scott Appleby has convincingly argued that “religion is the burning motivation that in­spired fanatical devotion and the most vicious hatred in the wars that plagued Europe from 1560s to 1650s.” But there is evidence available, as demonstrated below, that there are religious groups that work for peace in the world. So, the sacred and/or religion can lend to violence due to its non-rational im­pulses but it can also pave the way for peace-making. This is the crux of the ambivalence of the sacred. For the purpose of clarity, the sa­cred and religion are used synony­mously in this discussion.

Religion is as old as human be­ings themselves. It is a source of identity for billions of people in to­day’s world. On the one hand, it or­ganises, disciplines, homogenises people, but divides, polarises, mil­itarises people, on the other. The world is divided along religious lines: Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Judaism, Confucianism, Shintoism, etc., and it is employed as a tool not only against people of other reli­gions but also against co-religion­ists. For example, the Baptists and Presbyterians feel threatened by others (liberal Christians and non-Christians), the Haredim and Gush Emumin Jews detest liberal Jews as well as non-Jews, and there are many sects and sub-sects which believe in takfir (declaring fellow Muslims as non-Muslims), hence in violence against fellow Muslims as well as non-Muslims.

Besides the peddlers of hatred, there are religious groups in all three major religions that work for peace and inter-faith harmony. These include Christian organisa­tions such as the World Council of Churches and the All-Africa Con­ference of Churches which work for inter-faith harmony. So are Jewish organisations, i.e., Gush Shalom, and Muslim organisations such as the World Muslim Council for Inter-Faith Relations.

It is clear from the above discus­sion that the charge that religions cause conflict and violence is as questionable as the charge that religions breed peace. Therefore, what is needed is to bring those who work for peace to come to common terms against those who preach hatred and violence. There is no mistaking the fact that the common bond of humanity needs to take precedence over all other considerations, but the common bond of coming together on a sa­cred platform will prove to be a major step forward towards peace and prosperity in the world. Fur­thermore, it is imperative that the gulf between the religious and the secular is bridged by bringing the religious with the secular in con­structive intellectual and practi­cal engagements. In short, religion is not dangerous as secularists claim, but is also not completely peaceful as religious people want others to believe. It is rather am­bivalent (it carries both peace and violence within), and this under­standing is unique, which can lead humanity to peace if properly un­derstood and propagated.

ZAKIR ULLAH,

Mardan.