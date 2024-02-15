Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Faryal Talpur emerges as potential challenger to Shah for CM Sindh

Agencies
February 15, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Fol­lowing Maryam Nawaz’s nomination as Chief Minis­ter in Punjab, discussions have commenced regard­ing the leadership of Sindh, with former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emerging as a frontrunner for the posi­tion. However, sources re­veal that consultations have also initiated regarding the potential nomination of Faryal Talpur for the Chief Ministership in Sindh. Party leaders are deliberating on the possibility of having a female chief minister in Sindh, citing the precedent set by Punjab. It’s note­worthy that while the Mus­lim League-Nawaz has put forward Maryam Nawaz’s name for the Punjab Chief Minister role, the Pakistan People’s Party holds a clear majority in the Sindh As­sembly, making the deci­sion significant for political dynamics in the region.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024