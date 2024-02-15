Faryal Talpur emerges as potential challenger to Shah for CM Sindh

KARACHI - Following Maryam Nawaz’s nomination as Chief Minister in Punjab, discussions have commenced regarding the leadership of Sindh, with former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emerging as a frontrunner for the position. However, sources reveal that consultations have also initiated regarding the potential nomination of Faryal Talpur for the Chief Ministership in Sindh. Party leaders are deliberating on the possibility of having a female chief minister in Sindh, citing the precedent set by Punjab. It’s noteworthy that while the Muslim League-Nawaz has put forward Maryam Nawaz’s name for the Punjab Chief Minister role, the Pakistan People’s Party holds a clear majority in the Sindh Assembly, making the decision significant for political dynamics in the region.