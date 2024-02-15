Faryal Talpur emerges as potential challenger to Shah for CM Sindh

KARACHI - Fol­lowing Maryam Nawaz’s nomination as Chief Minis­ter in Punjab, discussions have commenced regard­ing the leadership of Sindh, with former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emerging as a frontrunner for the posi­tion. However, sources re­veal that consultations have also initiated regarding the potential nomination of Faryal Talpur for the Chief Ministership in Sindh. Party leaders are deliberating on the possibility of having a female chief minister in Sindh, citing the precedent set by Punjab. It’s note­worthy that while the Mus­lim League-Nawaz has put forward Maryam Nawaz’s name for the Punjab Chief Minister role, the Pakistan People’s Party holds a clear majority in the Sindh As­sembly, making the deci­sion significant for political dynamics in the region.