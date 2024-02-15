Federal Cabinet approves Rs300 to Rs900 hike in gas price

The federal cabinet has approved a hike of 67 per cent in the gas prices.

The cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of PM Anwarrul Haq gave approval of gas price hike for the protected, non-protected and captive plants.

The prices for the non-protected consumers will be increased by Rs300 per mmbtu.

Fixed charges will also be enhanced for both protected and non-protected consumers.

Other consumers who use a larger quantity of the gas will be charged Rs900 per mmbtu.

CNG users will be provided gas on Rs170 per mmbtu.

The hike will be applicable from July 1, imposing additional burden of Rs204 billion.

The cabinet also approved Afghan transit trade of spare parts of vehicles of the Afghan office from the Karachi Port.

Going forward, the cabinet approved appointment of Tariq Muhammad AI Hasan as MD treasury.

The meeting also approved payments to the foreign broadcast for broadcasting sports competitions.