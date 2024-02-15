FIA, SSDO sign MOU

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Wednesday have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on various initiatives aimed at raising awareness, building capacity, campaigning, and coordinating stakeholders to address transnational organized crime, with a specific focus on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Pakistan. Signed by FIA Director Anti Human Smuggling (AHS) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi and SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas, the MOU signifies a commitment to joint efforts in combating organized crime and strengthening the rule of law. On the signing ceremony held at FIA headquarters at Islamabad, this collaboration was hailed by Director General FIA Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir as a significant step towards effective partnership, while Director-AHS recognized SSDO’s efforts in combating trafficking in persons (TIP) and smuggling of migrants in Pakistan, highlighting the importance of strategic cooperation between law enforcement and civil society organizations to increase public awareness and enhance the capacity of relevant officials on TIP and other transnational organized crimes. Additional Director General FIA Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, Deputy Director AHS Rai Nasrullah, focal person TIP unit Shireen Malik Sher, Senior Director SSDO Muhammad Shahid Khan and Director Programs SSDO Maryam Jawad were also present at the ceremony.