FIA, SSDO sign MOU

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Sus­tainable Social Develop­ment Organization (SSDO) on Wednesday have en­tered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on various ini­tiatives aimed at raising awareness, building capac­ity, campaigning, and co­ordinating stakeholders to address transnational orga­nized crime, with a specific focus on Trafficking in Per­sons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Pakistan. Signed by FIA Director Anti Human Smuggling (AHS) Is­rar Ahmed Khan Abbasi and SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas, the MOU signifies a commitment to joint efforts in combating or­ganized crime and strength­ening the rule of law. On the signing ceremony held at FIA headquarters at Islam­abad, this collaboration was hailed by Director General FIA Ahmad Ishaque Jehan­gir as a significant step to­wards effective partnership, while Director-AHS recog­nized SSDO’s efforts in com­bating trafficking in persons (TIP) and smuggling of mi­grants in Pakistan, highlight­ing the importance of stra­tegic cooperation between law enforcement and civil society organizations to in­crease public awareness and enhance the capacity of rele­vant officials on TIP and oth­er transnational organized crimes. Additional Director General FIA Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, Deputy Director AHS Rai Nasrullah, focal per­son TIP unit Shireen Malik Sher, Senior Director SSDO Muhammad Shahid Khan and Director Programs SSDO Maryam Jawad were also present at the ceremony.