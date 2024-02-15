Foreign player shine at ITF Pakistan Khawar Memorial World Junior Leg-1

LAHORE - The ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-1 resumed play in Islamabad on Wednesday, following a brief pause on February 12, to honor the memory of Ms. Zainab Ali Naqvi, a prom­ising junior tennis player from Karachi whose sudden passing deeply affected the tennis community. In the boys’ singles pre-quarterfi­nals, Kiagaoge Kang of Chi­na overcame Howard Chan from Hong Kong 6-3, 6-2, while compatriot Xiuyuan Guo dispatched Jiwan Park of Korea, 6-3, 6-4. Pakistan’s Hamza Roman recorded 6-4, 6-1 victory over Ahtesham Humayun. Dong Hyeon Euom of Korea edging out Pakistan’s Hamid Israr Gul 7-6(3), 6-4 and Ahmed Nael dominated Papangkorn Bu­nyarit 6-1, 6-1. The girls’ singles pre-quarterfinals also highlighted the depth of talent, with Thailand’s Paramee Tadkaew thrash­ing Pakistan’s Sheeza Sajid 6-1, 6-0. Pakistan’s Amna Ali Qayum outpaced Deren Cetinakaya of Turkey 6-1, 6-3. The doubles play saw dynamic duos in action, with Dong Hyeon Euom/Ji­wan Park outwitting Kashan Tariq/Amir Mazari 6-1, 6-0, Ege Avci/Dorukl Elbirlik de­feating Hamza Aasim/Salar Khan 6-3, 6-4.