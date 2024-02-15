Four policemen suspended after suspect escapes

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia sus­pended four police officials including an inspector of Khu­rarianwala police station on the charge of negligence from duty. Police Spokesperson Ir­fan Niazi said here on Wednes­day that Khurarianwala police had caught an accused Am­anat, son of Charagh, a resi­dent of Chak No 211-RB, in a terrorism case some time ago. But the accused managed to escape from the police custody when he was being taken to a court from the police station.

Taking serious notice of the incident, the CPO Faisalabad immediately suspended four police officials including In­spector Ahmad Nawaz, Sub In­spector (SI) Akram, Constable Asad and Constable Akbar Ali on the charge of negligence from duty.

The CPO also directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaranwala division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further departmental action could be taken against the responsible.

Meanwhile, special police teams were constituted on the CPO orders which had started investigation for re-arrest of the escaping accused, the spokesperson added.

CONSTABLE INJURED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

A constable was injured in an encounter with criminals in the area of Sadr Jaranwala po­lice station, here on Wednes­day. City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has taken notice of the inci­dent and directed Superinten­dent of Police (SP) Jaranwala Abid Zafar to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the criminals without any delay. A police spokesper­son said that Constable Amjad received serious bullet injuries during the encounter with out­laws and the injured was shift­ed to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where doctors were providing him best treatment.

The CPO visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured constable.

Special teams comprising of CIA police were constituted which started investigation to trace out whereabouts of the criminals, he added.

3 DACOITS ARRESTED, ILLE­GAL WEAPONS RECOVERED

Thikriwala Police have bust­ed a dacoit gang by arresting its three active members and recovering illegal weapons, cash and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that ASI Rae Tauseef, on a tip-off, con­ducted a raid and arrested Qamar Abbas, Ghulam Zar and Shahid ur Rehman of Chak No 38-JB Takora. All of them were wanted to the police in a num­ber dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered Rs70,000 in cash, illicit pis­tols, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.