Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednesday said the caretaker government had left no stone unturned for conducting fair, free, and peaceful elections in the province. He expressed these views during his meeting with IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh held here at the IGP office. The issue of general elections in the province was discussed in detail. “The Balochistan government took the best and boldest measures for the protection of the people,” the minister said.