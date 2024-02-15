Thursday, February 15, 2024
Free, fair, transparent elections held in Balochistan: Jamali

Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  Balochistan Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednes­day said the caretaker gov­ernment had left no stone unturned for conducting fair, free, and peaceful elections in the province. He expressed these views during his meet­ing with IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh held here at the IGP office. The issue of general elections in the province was discussed in detail. “The Balo­chistan government took the best and boldest measures for the protection of the people,” the minister said.

Staff Reporter

