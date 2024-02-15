Thursday, February 15, 2024
Free Rides Over: PCB ends complimentary tickets and hospitality box access

Web Sports Desk
10:59 PM | February 15, 2024
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to stop handing out free tickets and hospitality boxes. This means that during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 matches, there won't be any complimentary tickets given out, including to VIPs.

The PCB has instructed that the sale of hospitality box tickets will be regulated. In the past, special boxes at the Gaddafi Stadium during PSL matches were provided for free, but now these will be sold instead.

According to sources, PCB has saved 250Rs million in this PSL season 9 in security and administrative matters.

