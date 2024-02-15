Thursday, February 15, 2024
French court to announce verdict on Sarkozy appeal

PARIS  -  A Paris court will on Wednesday issue its verdict in a case in­volving former French president Nicolas Sar­kozy who is appealing a one-year jail sentence for illegal campaign fi­nancing.

Sarkozy has faced a litany of legal problems since his sole term in office between 2007 and 2012 and has been charged separately with corruption, brib­ery, influence-peddling and campaign finance infringements. In the so-called “Bygmalion affair”, Sarkozy, 69, was sentenced to one year in prison in 2021 on charges that his right-wing party, then known as the UMP, worked with a public relations firm to hide the true cost of his 2012 re-election bid.

He became France’s first post-World War II president to be sen­tenced to prison.

Sarkozy appealed the sentence, which the court at the time said should take the shape of electronically con­trolled house arrest rather than prison.

The appeal trial be­gan in November last year. Thirteen other people were also sen­tenced to terms of up to three and a half years in prison, partially sus­pended. Sarkozy was one of 10 defendants who appealed.

Prosecutors have said Sarkozy should be given a suspended one-year jail sentence, a more lenient term than his original conviction. Sar­kozy had yet to serve any jail time as his case wound its way through appeals. The former French president has “vigorously” denied any wrongdoing, accusing the firm, Bygmalion, of having enriched itself behind his back.

