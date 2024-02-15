Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered with official protocol

MULTAN - The funeral prayer of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Akbar, who was martyred by the attack of accused lady during the raid was of­fered with official protocol and hon­our at police lines here on Wednes­day. A smartly turned-out contingent of police offered a salute to the mar­tyred policeman while the partici­pants laid floral wreath on the coffins of the martyred police cop wrapped into the national flag.

Additional IG South Punjab Mu­hammad Kamran Khan, RPO Muham­mad Sohail Chaudhary, CPO Sadiq Ali, and Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer attended the funeral prayers.

SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP City Division Hasan Raza Khakhi, SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain, SP Cantt Division Rana Ar­salan Zahid, SP Sadr Division Sham­suddin, and a large number of people, heirs and friends of the martyred participated in the funeral prayer.

Additional IG South Punjab made clear on the occasion that the blood of the martyr would not go to waste and that the accused involved in the mur­der would be dealt with iron hands. This incident happened when the de­ceased Muhammad Akbar conducted a raid alongwith other policemen at home situated in an area called Dhorey Wala to arrest the accused involved in robbery case 126/24 reg­istered with BZ police station around 12:15pm on Tuesday night.

When the martyred cop tried to climb up the stairs, the accused lady pushed him due to which he fell on the ground. The officer became uncon­scious due to fatal head injuries. He was moved to Nishtar Hospital in criti­cal condition and later passed away