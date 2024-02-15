Gold rate dips

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,500 and was sold at Rs210,800 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.214,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,001 to Rs180,727 from Rs183,728 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs165,666 from Rs168,416, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,580 from Rs2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs17.15 to Rs2,211.93 from Rs 2,229.08.