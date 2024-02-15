Govt abolishes 29 officer rank posts of Grade 17 to 21 in MoIPC

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has abolished 29 officer ranks posts of Grade 17 to 21 in Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (MoIPC) which will result in the surrender of over one hundred surplus employees of the ministry.

In pursuance of Establishment Division’s Office Memorandum dated January 25, 2024, convey­ing approval/endorsement of Secretary, Establishment Divi­sion, regarding rationalisation/downsizing of staff in Ministry of IPC, the Secretary/PAO, IPC has been pleased to abolish 29 of­ficer ranks posts from the sanc­tioned strength of the ministry, said a notification issued by Min­istry of IPC here.

The 29 officer rank posts that have been abolished include 13 cadres posts and 16 ex-cadre posts. The cadres posts include one Additional Secretary BS-21, two Joint Secretaries BS-20, three deputy secretary BS-19 and seven Section Officers, said the notifica­tion available with The Nation.

The employees of ex-cadre in­clude, two directors of BS-19, one deputy educational advisor of BS-19, five deputy directors of BS-18, one each executive engineer (Civ­il), Assistant education officer, communication advisor of BS-18, one assistant engineer of BS-17, two research officers of BS-17, and one administrative officer.

It is worth to note that the care­taker government had asked the overstaffed ministry of inter pro­vincial coordination to surrender its employees owing to its huge strength and small work load. The caretaker Minister for IPC in his first review briefing over the per­formance of the ministry was in­formed that the work force of the ministry currently consist of one secretary, two additional secretar­ies, three joint secretaries, six dep­uty secretaries, 13 section officers, 17 ex-cadre employees of grade 17 to 19 and over 200 lower staff of grade 1 to 16.

Now the ministry has abolished a total of 29 officer ranking em­ployees which will also entail the return of 80 to 100 employees of grade 1 to 16 from the IPC, who are currently working with vari­ous officers, the source said.

The ministry with limited man­date and high human resource raises concern over how the na­tional resources are being utilised, the source said. The CCI which was under the IPC has now a full pledge secretariat along with the associated staff. Article 154(1) of the Constitution states that “The Council shall formulate and regu­late policies in relation to matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise supervi­sion and control over related insti­tutions.” Article 154 (3) provides that the council shall have a per­manent secretariat.

The main mandate of the Minis­try of IPC includes, Pakistan Crick­et Board, Pakistan Sports Board, Federal Land Commission etc.