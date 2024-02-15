Govt abolishes 29 officer rank posts of Grade 17 to 21 in MoIPC

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has abolished 29 officer ranks posts of Grade 17 to 21 in Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (MoIPC) which will result in the surrender of over one hundred surplus employees of the ministry.
In pursuance of Establishment Division’s Office Memorandum dated January 25, 2024, conveying approval/endorsement of Secretary, Establishment Division, regarding rationalisation/downsizing of staff in Ministry of IPC, the Secretary/PAO, IPC has been pleased to abolish 29 officer ranks posts from the sanctioned strength of the ministry, said a notification issued by Ministry of IPC here.
The 29 officer rank posts that have been abolished include 13 cadres posts and 16 ex-cadre posts. The cadres posts include one Additional Secretary BS-21, two Joint Secretaries BS-20, three deputy secretary BS-19 and seven Section Officers, said the notification available with The Nation.
The employees of ex-cadre include, two directors of BS-19, one deputy educational advisor of BS-19, five deputy directors of BS-18, one each executive engineer (Civil), Assistant education officer, communication advisor of BS-18, one assistant engineer of BS-17, two research officers of BS-17, and one administrative officer.
It is worth to note that the caretaker government had asked the overstaffed ministry of inter provincial coordination to surrender its employees owing to its huge strength and small work load. The caretaker Minister for IPC in his first review briefing over the performance of the ministry was informed that the work force of the ministry currently consist of one secretary, two additional secretaries, three joint secretaries, six deputy secretaries, 13 section officers, 17 ex-cadre employees of grade 17 to 19 and over 200 lower staff of grade 1 to 16.
Now the ministry has abolished a total of 29 officer ranking employees which will also entail the return of 80 to 100 employees of grade 1 to 16 from the IPC, who are currently working with various officers, the source said.
The ministry with limited mandate and high human resource raises concern over how the national resources are being utilised, the source said. The CCI which was under the IPC has now a full pledge secretariat along with the associated staff. Article 154(1) of the Constitution states that “The Council shall formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions.” Article 154 (3) provides that the council shall have a permanent secretariat.
The main mandate of the Ministry of IPC includes, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Sports Board, Federal Land Commission etc.