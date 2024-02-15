Govt announces hike in petrol and diesel prices

The government of Pakistan increased the petrol prices up by 2.73 Rs. The new price of petrol is 275.62 Rs per liter. On the other hand, the diesel prices are up by 8.37 Rs. The new price of diesel will be 287.33 Rs, per liter. The new prices will be in effect from 16th February 2024.

Earlier, possibility of an increase in petrol and diesel prices today was being considered due to fluctuations in global oil prices.

Following a hike of Rs13.55 per liter in petrol prices from February 1, authorities contemplated an increase in the price of high-speed diesel.

The increase in high-speed diesel prices is attributed to fluctuations in global oil prices.

High-speed diesel, extensively used in transportation and agriculture sectors, may adversely affect the public due to potential inflationary pressures resulting from price increases.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has imposed a premium of $9.43 per barrel on petrol, reduced from $9.47 in the past fifteen days, and a premium of $6.50 per barrel on High-Speed Diesel.

Furnace oil is used in remote areas like the northern regions of the country, where liquefied petroleum gas is not available for cooking purposes.

The calculation for the fifteen-day period starting from February is based on the current rates of petroleum levy and general sales tax.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has not yet implemented the proposed prices for fuel for the first half of February.

The authority has set petroleum product prices considering monthly tax targets and estimates of fuel consumption and supply costs for PSO fuel.