Haris Rauf's central contract terminated by PCB

Fast bowler Haris Rauf's central contract was terminated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday.

The decision comes following a probe into the pacer's refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

Rauf's central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023. The right-armer will also not get No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play any foreign league up to June 30, 2024.

"The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30 January 2024 and his response was found unsatisfactory," the PCB said in a press release.

"The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson. Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract."

It must be noted that Rauf had refused to play Australia Tests citing injury concerns and workload management.

Rauf has only played a solitary Test match for Pakistan over the course of his career after making his debut against England in 2022 in Rawalpindi.

The 30-year-old has 69 wickets in 37 ODIs, while also bagging 90 wickets in 66 T20Is.

The speedster is currently part of the Lahore Qalandars squad and is gearing up for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which begins on February 17.