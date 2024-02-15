Hearing of 190 million pounds reference against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi adjourned till Feb 20

The hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case, 190 million reference against PTI founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi has been adjourned.

Islamabad’s accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir was responsible to heard the case in Adiala jail.

As for now, the hearing without proceedings has been adjourned till Feb 20 due to unavailability of Justice Muhammad Bashir .

Earlier, the hearing was due to held on Feb 10 but it was adjourned for the same reason of unavailability of Judge.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference in the accountability court against the PTI chairman pertaining to the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam.

The PTI founder has already been convicted in three cases - cipher case, Toshakhana case and illegal marriage case.