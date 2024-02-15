Hesco detects over 341 illegal connections, recovers over 11b

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Com­pany (HESCO) has detected 341 more connections from where the custom­ers were pilfering electricity during the drive against power pilferers and defaulters in the past 24 hours. These include 09 commercial, 01 industrial, and 331 residential connections. The HESCO authorities have discon­nected all the connections and issued detection bills totaling 1,61,287 units to them, amounting to 4.814 mil­lion rupees. According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been sub­mitted to various police stations for the registration of cases against 282 persons under which 12 FIRs have been registered. The spokesperson informed that during the ongoing op­eration spanning 160 days, the com­pany has successfully recovered over 11,018.7 million rupees.

HYDERABAD POLICE HANDS OVER 3 MISSING SIBLINGS TO FATHER

The Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Hyderabad Police handed over three siblings to their father who went missing in Karachi. In-charge CPU Sajid Hussain informed the me­dia on Wednesday that the CPU team found 3 young siblings Anshra, Ajara and Abu Bakar in an abandoned con­dition. The CPU took them into cus­tody and began the search for their heirs, he added. He said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the children belonged to Karachi and an FIR was registered at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi regarding their disappearance. The police con­tacted Nadeem, the father of the miss­ing children, and informed him about the children after which the children were handed over to their father, Sajid Hussain stated. The father expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad Police, In-charge CPU, and his entire team.