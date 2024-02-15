Islamabad Marriott opens its latest gastronomic venture, Kiku

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Marriott Hotel has announced the opening of its latest gastronomic venture, Kiku. This contemporary Japanese restaurant promises an authentic journey through the culinary landscapes of Japan. The restaurant is now open to guests and located on the ground floor, showing a sophisticated ambiance that perfectly matches the innovative and refined flavors on the plate.

Kiku’s culinary team, led by Chef Mario, with a passion for Japanese cuisine, has crafted a menu that showcases the finesse of contemporary Japanese dishes. Guests can anticipate a diverse selection of sushi, sashimi, and tempura alongside various creative dishes that capture the essence of Japan’s seasonal and artful food culture.

“We are excited to bring Kiku to the heart of Islamabad,” said David Richard O’Hanlon, General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel. “Our goal is to offer an unparalleled dining experience that transports our guests to Japan through each bite, and we are proud to present a menu that reflects both the tradition and innovation of Japanese cooking.”