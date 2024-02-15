Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad Marriott opens its latest gastronomic venture, Kiku

PR
February 15, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad Marriott Hotel has announced the opening of its latest gastronomic venture, Kiku. This contemporary Japanese restaurant promises an authentic journey through the culinary landscapes of Japan. The restaurant is now open to guests and located on the ground floor, showing a sophisticated ambiance that perfectly matches the innovative and refined flavors on the plate.

Kiku’s culinary team, led by Chef Mario, with a passion for Japanese cuisine, has crafted a menu that showcases the finesse of contemporary Japanese dishes. Guests can anticipate a diverse selection of sushi, sashimi, and tempura alongside various creative dishes that capture the essence of Japan’s seasonal and artful food culture.

“We are excited to bring Kiku to the heart of Islamabad,” said David Richard O’Hanlon, General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel. “Our goal is to offer an unparalleled dining experience that transports our guests to Japan through each bite, and we are proud to present a menu that reflects both the tradition and innovation of Japanese cooking.”

LHC grants post-arrest bail to Parvez Elahi in illegal appointment case

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024