Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source

BEIRUT - Israe­li strikes in south Lebanon on Wednesday killed four civil­ians including two children and wounded nine other people, a Lebanese security source said, after Israel said it “began a se­ries of strikes in Lebanon”. “A woman was killed along with her child and her stepchild in a strike that targeted Sawwaneh,” while a fourth civilian was killed in a strike on a building in Adshit, the security source told AFP, requesting anonymi­ty as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Nine oth­er people were wounded in the strikes on south Lebanon, the source added. The Israeli raids targeted several different loca­tions in south Lebanon, around 10 to 25 kilometres (six to 15 miles) from the Israeli border. Images purportedly of the raids circulating on social media showed wide destruction. The Israeli military said Wednes­day its fighter jets “began a se­ries of strikes in Lebanon”, rais­ing fears of a war between the two countries after months of cross-border violence. The strikes came hours after un­claimed rocket fire from Leba­non wounded seven people in northern Israel, five of them in the town of Safed, medics said.