ISSI hosts Shoaib Sultan Khan on poverty alleviation at “Thought Leaders Forum”

ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted its latest ‘Thought Leaders Forum’ (TLF) under the title, “Poverty Allevia­tion and the Role of Rural Support Program.” Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan, Chairman National Rural Support Program (NRSP), Pakistan was the Distinguished Speaker.

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director of the Centre for Strategic Perspec­tives (CSP), mentioned that un­der the TLF, ISSI acknowledg­es and pays tribute to individuals esteemed as authoritative voic­es in specific fields. These indi­viduals have played a crucial role in shaping perspectives, influenc­ing decisions, and driving inno­vation within their respective do­mains in Pakistan. She added that Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan stands as a testament to this spirit of thought leadership, and ISSI is privileged to have him share his insights on this platform.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mah­mood, in his welcome remarks, paid rich tributes to Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan’s vision, transforma­tional leadership, and outstand­ing contribution to efforts for pov­erty reduction in Pakistan and the region, including in India, through community participation. He add­ed that Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan’s life-long work had made a differ­ence in the lives of millions and was duly recognised in Pakistan and in­ternationally. Ambassador Sohi­al Mahmood noted that Pakistan has made significant strides in re­ducing absolute poverty, with rates dropping from 61.6% in 1998-99 to 21.5% in 2021-22. However, multidimensional poverty remains high at 39%, highlighting depri­vation in health, education, and standard of living. Recent events, including the COVID-19 pandem­ic and floods, have exacerbated these challenges, particularly af­fecting rural communities where necessities are scarce. Shoaib Sul­tan Khan has been instrumental in addressing challenges and up­lifting rural communities, partic­ularly through his leadership in the Rural Support Program. Since 1982, he has played a transforma­tive role in various impactful pro­grams across Pakistan, India, and South Asia, positively impacting millions of lives. Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan, while shedding light on pov­erty alleviation and the role of ru­ral support programs, emphasized that Pakistan’s rural support pro­grams are among the oldest in the region. These programs are widely acknowledged for their success and have served as a model and inspira­tion for similar initiatives in South Asia, including India. However, re­grettably, programs inspired by Pa­kistan’s rural support model have shown greater success over time. He emphasized that the pursuit of poverty eradication should be a shared political agenda, serving as a unifying force rather than a source of division within regions. It is a common goal that has the poten­tial to foster collaboration and sol­idarity across diverse geographical areas, emphasizing the collective responsibility to address and elimi­nate socio-economic disparities.

Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan further elucidated multiple factors that contribute to the success of such programs including long-term po­litical commitment, poverty eradi­cation as a common political agen­da, political support and ownership, sustained governmental support, institutional development, innova­tion and adaptation, and participa­tion of women. During his remarks, Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan brought at­tention to four essential elements of the success of a rural support program; (i) the willingness of the households to organize and enable their potential; (ii) a competent community leader with social mo­bilization vision; (iii) professional, dedicated and committed support organization; and (iv) availabili­ty and commitment of resources. He further said that the continued success of rural support programs hinges on the active engagement of households, encouraging them to embrace a collaborative mind­set for sustainable development.

During the interactive session, a wide range of subjects dealing with rural support programs in Pakistan was discussed. Topics including sustainable development of pro­grams, political transitioning, har­nessing people’s potential, inclu­sion of women, data sharing among departments, political will, and dig­italization of the program came un­der discussion. It was emphasized that the rural support program had proven its relevance and efficacy over time and that this vision re­mained relevant and sustainable, now and for the future. The Forum was attended by a large number of serving and former civil servants, ac­ademics, think tank experts, devel­opment practitioners, students, and members of civil society and the me­dia. Towards the end, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, BoG ISSI, presented ISSI’s momento to the distinguished speaker.