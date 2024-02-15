Thursday, February 15, 2024
JI candidates seek contempt proceedings against CEC

Web Desk
2:03 PM | February 15, 2024
National

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidates have filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking contempt proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and others. 

The contempt of court petition has been filed by provincial assembly candidates Junaid Makati, Wajhul Hassan, Nusratullah, Muhammad Ahmed, and Muhammad Akbar through their counsel Usman Farooq. 

The petition stated the SHC had instructed to release the notification of polls results after hearing the arguments of candidates but the CEC did so without hearing the arguments. 

It said the CEC had committed contempt of court by denying the candidates an opportunity to advance arguments. The plea demanded stern action against Raja for disregarding court's direction. 

