Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JI rejects PTI’s request for alliance in KP Assembly

JI rejects PTI’s request for alliance in KP Assembly
Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2024
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday made a significant move by reject­ing to enter into a political coalition and support Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI), which had sought as­sistance from the religio-political party to accommodate its inde­pendents who emerged victorious in the February 8 elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Talking to media persons here, Deputy Emir of JI, Liaqat Baloch, an­nounced that after thorough consul­tations within the party, they have decided not to comply with PTI’s re­quest. Baloch revealed that PTI had approached JI solely for assistance in forming the government in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, while expressing readiness for cooperation at the na­tional level across Pakistan.

In the repercussion of this refus­al, PTI may not secure any of the re­served seats – 26 for women and four for minorities – in the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Assembly unless it finds an alternative solution. PTI faces a chal­lenge after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stripped the par­ty of its “bat” symbol, compelling it to field candidates as independents who contested on various symbols. Consequently, despite securing seats in the provincial legislatures of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI may not obtain reserved seats for women and minorities unless its members align with one of the parties that contested the recent elections.

PPP, MQM decide not to accept cabinet slots

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024