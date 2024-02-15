JI rejects PTI’s request for alliance in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday made a significant move by reject­ing to enter into a political coalition and support Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI), which had sought as­sistance from the religio-political party to accommodate its inde­pendents who emerged victorious in the February 8 elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Talking to media persons here, Deputy Emir of JI, Liaqat Baloch, an­nounced that after thorough consul­tations within the party, they have decided not to comply with PTI’s re­quest. Baloch revealed that PTI had approached JI solely for assistance in forming the government in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, while expressing readiness for cooperation at the na­tional level across Pakistan.

In the repercussion of this refus­al, PTI may not secure any of the re­served seats – 26 for women and four for minorities – in the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Assembly unless it finds an alternative solution. PTI faces a chal­lenge after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stripped the par­ty of its “bat” symbol, compelling it to field candidates as independents who contested on various symbols. Consequently, despite securing seats in the provincial legislatures of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI may not obtain reserved seats for women and minorities unless its members align with one of the parties that contested the recent elections.