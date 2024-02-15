Thursday, February 15, 2024
JI’s Naeem says public opinion disregarded in Feb 8 polls by rigging elections

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 15, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir expressed dissatisfaction with the treat­ment of public opinion in the February 8 polls, stating that it was not given due respect but rather disregarded. He ques­tioned the transparency and fair­ness of the polls, alleged that they were staged and rigged, a senti­ment echoed by international media and the global community. Naeemur Rehman also cast doubt on the victory of Muttahida Qau­mi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidates, claimed that the party was pre-selected before the polls took place. He took a swipe at the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif that despite returning to conquer the rule, he couldn’t se­cure victory in his constituency, raised eyebrows about his abil­ity to win the premiership. Hafiz Naeem assured that they would not block roads or create incon­venience for the public, pledged to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest against rigging and illicit behavior in the February 8 polls. He emphasized that the protest was staged in re­spect of public opinion.

MQM-P bars workers from displaying, using weapons

OUR STAFF REPORT

