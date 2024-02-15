JI’s Naeem says public opinion disregarded in Feb 8 polls by rigging elections

KARACHI - Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment of public opinion in the February 8 polls, stating that it was not given due respect but rather disregarded. He questioned the transparency and fairness of the polls, alleged that they were staged and rigged, a sentiment echoed by international media and the global community. Naeemur Rehman also cast doubt on the victory of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidates, claimed that the party was pre-selected before the polls took place. He took a swipe at the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif that despite returning to conquer the rule, he couldn’t secure victory in his constituency, raised eyebrows about his ability to win the premiership. Hafiz Naeem assured that they would not block roads or create inconvenience for the public, pledged to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest against rigging and illicit behavior in the February 8 polls. He emphasized that the protest was staged in respect of public opinion.