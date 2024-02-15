Joe Manganiello marks divorce with Sofia Vegara with big move

NEW YORK - Joe Manganiello seemingly did not waste any time in taking the next step with his new flame Caitlin O’Connor. Manganiello, 47, moved in together with O’Connor, 34, just one week after finalising his divorce from wife of seven years, Sofia Vergara, reported TMZ. The pair is reportedly thrilled to be taking the next step in their relationship. An insider told the outlet that the couple is “very much in love” and have bonded over their Pittsburgh roots and passion for travel. The Magic Mike star’s dog, Bubbles, that has been spotted in multiple outings with the pair, also apparently approved of O’Connor, making their cohabiting in the same home easier. Another source dished to Page Six that while the model and actress is moving in with her beau, she still “has her own place.” The couple were first linked in Septem­ber 2023 before they made their red carpet debut three months later at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City. The Mod­ern Family alum, 51, and the True Blood alum amicably reached an agreement last On February 9th, af­ter they filed for divorce in July 2023. While there were many speculations about the reason behind the divorce, Vergara revealed that her husband was “younger” and “wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.” She added, “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”