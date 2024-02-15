Keel-laying ceremony of 2nd HANGOR-class submarine held

ISLAMABAD - Achieving another mile­stone in indigenous submarine development in Pakistan, the Keel-laying ceremony of sec­ond HANGOR Class Submarine was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). Chief of the Naval Staff Admi­ral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as chief guest, accord­ing to a press release received here Wednesday. As per the de­fence agreement between Paki­stan and China for development of eight HANGOR Class Subma­rines, four submarines are un­der construction at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry in Chi­na whereas remaining four are being built at KS&EW under Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement. This is the 2nd Sub­marine to undergo Keel-laying at KS&EW. Earlier, in December 2022, Keel-laying of first subma­rine was successfully undertak­en and currently it is at advanced stage of construction. Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Na­val Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf said that it is a matter of great pride to witness the Keel-lay­ing of HANGOR Class Submarine at Karachi Shipyard in collab­oration with China Shipbuild­ing & Offshore International Co. Ltd (M/s CSOC). He lauded the joint efforts and performance of Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy, Karachi Ship­yard (KS&EW) and M/s CSOC for construction of these Sub­marines. The Naval Chief high­lighted that indigenization is a top priority of Naval Headquar­ters policy which is being man­ifested by construction of these state of the art Submarines at KS&EW. Earlier during his wel­come address, the Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is fully cog­nizant and completely aligned with the goals set forth by Gov­ernment and Pakistan Navy in pursuing self-reliance in subma­rine construction. The ceremo­ny was attended by representa­tives of Embassy of China, M/s CSOC (China), M/s WSIG (Chi­na) and other high-ranking gov­ernment officials including dis­tinguished guests from MoDP and armed forces of Pakistan.