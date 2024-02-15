Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KKKUK starts MPhil programme

APP
February 15, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Department of Communica­tion and Media Studies (CMS) at Khushal Khan Khattak Universi­ty Karak has initiated the enroll­ment of its first batch of scholars into the MPhil program.

Addressing the scholars during the orientation, Dr. Muhammad Anwar Marwat, the Head of the Department, emphasized the para­mount importance of academic ex­cellence. He urged the scholars to strive for high standards in their research endeavors, articulating the department’s commitment to fostering a culture of academ­ic inquiry. Dr. Marwat expects that MPhil level students will signifi­cantly contribute to the advance­ment of knowledge in the field.

Wajahat Karim, a senior facul­ty member of the CMS depart­ment, shared valuable insights with the scholars about the de­mands of higher-level studies. He underscored the necessity of ded­ication and willpower, emphasiz­ing the department’s dedication to providing intellectual insights into mass media research.

LHC grants post-arrest bail to Parvez Elahi in illegal appointment case

During the orientation session, Dr. Abdur Rauf highlighted the sig­nificance of adhering to the ac­ademic calendar, particularly in the domain of research and devel­opment. Lecturers at the Depart­ment of CMS, Muhammad Anwar Khan and Basar Ali, shed light on the department’s commitment to inculcating practical skills in the course contents. They emphasized the relevance of real-world appli­cation of knowledge acquired dur­ing the MPhil program.

Expressing their gratitude, the MPhil scholars lauded the efforts of the department in making the MPhil course accessible to them.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024