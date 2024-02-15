KKKUK starts MPhil programme

PESHAWAR - The Department of Communica­tion and Media Studies (CMS) at Khushal Khan Khattak Universi­ty Karak has initiated the enroll­ment of its first batch of scholars into the MPhil program.

Addressing the scholars during the orientation, Dr. Muhammad Anwar Marwat, the Head of the Department, emphasized the para­mount importance of academic ex­cellence. He urged the scholars to strive for high standards in their research endeavors, articulating the department’s commitment to fostering a culture of academ­ic inquiry. Dr. Marwat expects that MPhil level students will signifi­cantly contribute to the advance­ment of knowledge in the field.

Wajahat Karim, a senior facul­ty member of the CMS depart­ment, shared valuable insights with the scholars about the de­mands of higher-level studies. He underscored the necessity of ded­ication and willpower, emphasiz­ing the department’s dedication to providing intellectual insights into mass media research.

During the orientation session, Dr. Abdur Rauf highlighted the sig­nificance of adhering to the ac­ademic calendar, particularly in the domain of research and devel­opment. Lecturers at the Depart­ment of CMS, Muhammad Anwar Khan and Basar Ali, shed light on the department’s commitment to inculcating practical skills in the course contents. They emphasized the relevance of real-world appli­cation of knowledge acquired dur­ing the MPhil program.

Expressing their gratitude, the MPhil scholars lauded the efforts of the department in making the MPhil course accessible to them.