KKKUK starts MPhil programme

PESHAWAR - The Department of Communication and Media Studies (CMS) at Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak has initiated the enrollment of its first batch of scholars into the MPhil program.
Addressing the scholars during the orientation, Dr. Muhammad Anwar Marwat, the Head of the Department, emphasized the paramount importance of academic excellence. He urged the scholars to strive for high standards in their research endeavors, articulating the department’s commitment to fostering a culture of academic inquiry. Dr. Marwat expects that MPhil level students will significantly contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the field.
Wajahat Karim, a senior faculty member of the CMS department, shared valuable insights with the scholars about the demands of higher-level studies. He underscored the necessity of dedication and willpower, emphasizing the department’s dedication to providing intellectual insights into mass media research.
During the orientation session, Dr. Abdur Rauf highlighted the significance of adhering to the academic calendar, particularly in the domain of research and development. Lecturers at the Department of CMS, Muhammad Anwar Khan and Basar Ali, shed light on the department’s commitment to inculcating practical skills in the course contents. They emphasized the relevance of real-world application of knowledge acquired during the MPhil program.
Expressing their gratitude, the MPhil scholars lauded the efforts of the department in making the MPhil course accessible to them.