KMU, Zalmi Force ink agreement

PESHAWAR - In a significant move to enhance extra-curricular opportunities for students, Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Zalmi Force, a distinguished project of Peshawar Zalmi, formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony, held at KMU, saw Nasir Salim, Director of Sports & Youth Affairs, and Omer Farooq Syed, Head of Zalmi Force, cementing the partnership.
The event was graced by the presence of VC KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, who participated as the chief guest. Also in attendance were Registrar KMU, Inam Ullah, Director IBMS Associate Prof Dr Inayat Shah, and Syed Hasnain, General Secretary of Zalmi Force.
The primary goal of the MoU is to actively involve KMU students in diverse activities, fostering their personal and professional growth through the “Zalmi Force” initiative. This collaboration aims to introduce a vibrant array of sports and cultural activities within the KMU premises.
VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, the chief guest, expressed optimism about the partnership, emphasizing the promotion of healthy extra-curricular engagement among university students. He highlighted the mutual benefits expected to arise from this collaboration, providing talented young individuals with valuable opportunities in their respective fields of interest.