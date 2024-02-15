KMU, Zalmi Force ink agreement

PESHAWAR - In a significant move to enhance extra-curricular op­portunities for students, Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Zalmi Force, a distinguished project of Pe­shawar Zalmi, formalized a Memorandum of Under­standing (MoU). The signing ceremony, held at KMU, saw Nasir Salim, Director of Sports & Youth Affairs, and Omer Farooq Syed, Head of Zalmi Force, cement­ing the partnership.

The event was graced by the presence of VC KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, who participated as the chief guest. Also in attendance were Registrar KMU, Inam Ullah, Director IBMS Associate Prof Dr Inayat Shah, and Syed Hasnain, General Secretary of Zalmi Force.

The primary goal of the MoU is to actively involve KMU students in diverse activities, fostering their personal and professional growth through the “Zalmi Force” initiative. This collaboration aims to introduce a vibrant array of sports and cultural activities with­in the KMU premises.

VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, the chief guest, ex­pressed optimism about the partnership, empha­sizing the promotion of healthy extra-curricular en­gagement among university students. He highlighted the mutual benefits expected to arise from this col­laboration, providing talented young individuals with valuable opportunities in their respective fields of interest.