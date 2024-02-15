KP Agri Dept organises awareness session in Bara

KHYBER - On the last day, an agricultural awareness session took place in Karigur Gari, tehsil Bara, organized by the Khyber Agriculture Department in collaboration with Tirah Mushroom Agriculture Development Organization (TMADO). Dr. Bakhtiar Khan, Special Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, graced the event as the chief guest. Notable officials, including Jan Muhammad Khan (Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Murad Ali Khan (Director General Agriculture of Merged Districts), Shad Muhammad (Chief of Economic Recovery Development Authority (ERDA) of USAID), Zia Islam Dawar (District Director of Agriculture), Aqeel Shah (Deputy Director of Agriculture in Merged Areas), and others, also attended.
A significant turnout of local farmers associated with the agriculture sector participated in the awareness seminar. Dr. Bakhtiar emphasized the government’s commitment to practical steps for agricultural development and improved facilities for farmers in the newly merged districts. He highlighted the noteworthy cultivation of seeds, vegetables, fruit, and fast food. The Agriculture Department, in collaboration with welfare organizations, is actively organizing various training sessions for farmers.
Dr. Bakhtiar underscored the fertility of tribal districts in agriculture and pledged to provide essential facilities for the prosperity of local farmers. He reported the Department of Agriculture’s success in cultivating olive orchards, grafted fruit orchards, mushrooms, tomatoes, and fast foods in tribal districts.
During the event, local and Tirah farmers showcased their products, including sunflower oil, honey, country ghee, jaggery, olives, walnuts, and various locally produced vegetables, attracting participants. The organizers highlighted the aims and purposes of the ERDA project, initiated in 2022 for the welfare of cultivators, continuing in the merged area until 2027.