KP Agri Dept organises awareness session in Bara

KHYBER - On the last day, an agricultural awareness session took place in Karigur Gari, tehsil Bara, organized by the Khyber Agriculture Department in collaboration with Tirah Mushroom Agriculture Development Or­ganization (TMADO). Dr. Bakhtiar Khan, Special Sec­retary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, graced the event as the chief guest. Notable officials, includ­ing Jan Muhammad Khan (Director General of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa), Murad Ali Khan (Director Gener­al Agriculture of Merged Districts), Shad Muhammad (Chief of Economic Recovery Development Authority (ERDA) of USAID), Zia Islam Dawar (District Director of Agriculture), Aqeel Shah (Deputy Director of Agri­culture in Merged Areas), and others, also attended.

A significant turnout of local farmers associated with the agriculture sector participated in the aware­ness seminar. Dr. Bakhtiar emphasized the govern­ment’s commitment to practical steps for agricultur­al development and improved facilities for farmers in the newly merged districts. He highlighted the note­worthy cultivation of seeds, vegetables, fruit, and fast food. The Agriculture Department, in collaboration with welfare organizations, is actively organizing various training sessions for farmers.

Dr. Bakhtiar underscored the fertility of tribal dis­tricts in agriculture and pledged to provide essential facilities for the prosperity of local farmers. He re­ported the Department of Agriculture’s success in cul­tivating olive orchards, grafted fruit orchards, mush­rooms, tomatoes, and fast foods in tribal districts.

During the event, local and Tirah farmers show­cased their products, including sunflower oil, hon­ey, country ghee, jaggery, olives, walnuts, and various locally produced vegetables, attracting participants. The organizers highlighted the aims and purposes of the ERDA project, initiated in 2022 for the welfare of cultivators, continuing in the merged area until 2027.