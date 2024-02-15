KP Governor opens IT lab at AUST

PESHAWAR - Governor Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday inaugurated the Free­lancing IT Lab at Abbottabad Uni­versity of Science and Technology (AUST) on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said freelancing IT labs are im­portant in universities to generate revenue from modern technology and research.

Ghulam Ali appreciated AUST for getting information technol­ogy projects from international countries.

He said all public sector universi­ties should provide market-orient­ed education to the youth so that they do not have to run for jobs af­ter completing their degrees.

He emphasised making the youth a valuable capital of the country, adding the youth have the talent and abilities to make a name for themselves in every field.

The Governor also stressed on character building of the youth along with the provision of quali­ty education.