Thursday, February 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP Governor opens IT lab at AUST

APP
February 15, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Governor Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday inaugurated the Free­lancing IT Lab at Abbottabad Uni­versity of Science and Technology (AUST) on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said freelancing IT labs are im­portant in universities to generate revenue from modern technology and research.

Ghulam Ali appreciated AUST for getting information technol­ogy projects from international countries.

He said all public sector universi­ties should provide market-orient­ed education to the youth so that they do not have to run for jobs af­ter completing their degrees.

He emphasised making the youth a valuable capital of the country, adding the youth have the talent and abilities to make a name for themselves in every field.

The Governor also stressed on character building of the youth along with the provision of quali­ty education.

LHC grants post-arrest bail to Parvez Elahi in illegal appointment case

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024