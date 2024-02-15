KPIC summons AIG regarding promotion cases

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) on Wednes­day summoned Additional Inspec­tor General (Legal) of Police to pro­active disclose promotion cases in Police Department and recom­mends inquiry against Tehsil Mu­nicipal Administrations Jehangira and Abbottabad.

In compliance to the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Information Commis­sion (KPIC) personal hearing, the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG Legal) Muhammad Asif attended the hearing. The AIG was summoned as Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Central Police Office Peshawar in a case where a citizen namely Muhammad Iqbal sought information from the po­lice office regarding promotion from clerk to superintendent case.

The complainant asked for pro­vision of copies of the Departmen­tal Promotion Committee meet­ing from the rank of Assistant Grade Clerk (BPS16) to Office Su­perintendent (BPS17), in which the public body failed to provide the requested information with in stipulated time as envisaged in the KP RTI Act 2013.

In hearing, the KPIC directed the public body to provide the relevant data within seven days positively, besides proactively disclosure of the said information on the official website of police department with­in seven working days with intima­tion to the Commission.

While in other cases the KPIC recommends enquiry against the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) Abbottabad and Jahangi­ra by the Secretary Local Govern­ment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over noncompliance to the citizen re­quests under the KP RTI Act, 2013.