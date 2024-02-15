KPRA officers meet to review targets, challenges

PESHAWAR - Director General Fouzia Iqbal led a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Collectorate on Wednesday to assess the progress towards revenue and non-revenue targets at both the headquarters and regional offices. During the meeting, additional collectors presented comprehensive overviews of their performances, highlighting the challenges encountered.
Expressing appreciation for the efforts of the collectorate’s officers, Director General Iqbal assured them that their concerns would be prioritized and addressed promptly. Drawing an analogy, she emphasized the significant responsibility associated with the current year’s revenue target of Rs42 billion, indicating the government’s trust in the department.
In her statement, she likened the officers to bread-winning children, inherently burdened with responsibility. Iqbal stressed the need for heightened passion and zeal to not only meet but surpass the set target. She affirmed the commitment to resolving the team’s challenges and assured that higher authorities would be approached if necessary. The meeting concluded with a collective determination to overcome obstacles and achieve ambitious revenue goals.