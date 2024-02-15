Thursday, February 15, 2024
KPRA officers meet to review targets, challenges

February 15, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Director Gen­eral Fouzia Iqbal led a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Collectorate on Wednesday to assess the progress towards revenue and non-revenue targets at both the headquarters and regional offices. During the meeting, additional collectors pre­sented comprehensive overviews of their performances, highlight­ing the challenges encountered.

Expressing appreciation for the efforts of the collectorate’s of­ficers, Director General Iqbal as­sured them that their concerns would be prioritized and ad­dressed promptly. Drawing an analogy, she emphasized the sig­nificant responsibility associated with the current year’s revenue target of Rs42 billion, indicating the government’s trust in the de­partment.

In her statement, she likened the officers to bread-winning children, inherently burdened with respon­sibility. Iqbal stressed the need for heightened passion and zeal to not only meet but surpass the set tar­get. She affirmed the commitment to resolving the team’s challenges and assured that higher authori­ties would be approached if neces­sary. The meeting concluded with a collective determination to over­come obstacles and achieve ambi­tious revenue goals.

