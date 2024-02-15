KU discourages drug and tobacco use on campus

KARACHI - University of Karachi has a zero-tolerance policy regarding drug and tobacco use on campus as the KU discourages the consumption of tobacco substances in any form in academic and residential zones of the University of Karachi. The KU has already implemented the Higher Education Commission-Islamabad policy on drug and tobacco abuse in the higher edu­cational institutions of the coun­try in letter and spirit and it has included clause(s) regarding dis­couraging the use of cigarettes and tobacco in any form on cam­pus for the last few decades.

These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Pro­fessor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi during a meeting with the Di­rector of Research and Analysis Activities HEC-Islamabad En­gineer Sulaiman Ahmad at the KU Secretariat on Wednesday. Professor Dr Farah Iqbal, Profes­sor Dr Tanveer Abbas, Dr Salman Zubair, and Dr Nosheen Raza were also present on this occa­sion. The VC shared that they have managed to remove the il­legal slums, with the help of the authorities concerned, which have encroached on the KU land and been found involved in sell­ing drug substances in the city.

We have now allowed the nurs­eries to set up plant sales outlets to make that part of the land a green and clean territory. He in­formed Sulaiman Ahmad that recently several agencies had conducted an on-ground survey and shared their findings with him according to those reports the KU was one of the public sec­tor universities where the use of tobacco was found in very low numbers. Those reports have ap­preciated our efforts in making a tobacco-free campus, and give us the highest ratings, he added. He shared that besides taking strict measures against the use of to­bacco on campus. They have also provided many facilities to dif­ferently-abled students and also exempted their tuition fees. Ear­lier, the Director of Research and Analysis Activities HEC-Islam­abad Engineer Sulaiman Ahmad briefed the members of the meet­ing that the Senate has recently passed a resolution to implement a policy on drug and tobacco abuse at HEIs in the country, and the HEC-Islamabad has decided to send monitoring teams for the implementation of the said policy.

He mentioned that the HEC-Islamabad is keenly focusing on implementing the policy in the direction of the Senate to ensure drug-free and smoke-free cam­puses across the country.